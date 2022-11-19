The Four Horsemen - Left for Dead

Not Available

The Four Horsemen were southern rock’s bad boys. They toured with Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Black Crowes, released two albums and EP in the 90´s, and CD/DVD anthology in 2007. Southern rock folklore consists of many bands who faced their demons and overcame tragedy, but sadly, The Four Horsemen lost their battles with the destructive side of rock and roll. In 2007 The Four Horsemen released CD/DVD, “Left For Dead”, featuring live recordings from 1992 along with all their promotional videos.