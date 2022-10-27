1962

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse

  • Drama

Release Date

February 6th, 1962

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Karl from Germany and Marcelo from France emigrated to Argentina and became brothers-in-law. Karl soon returned to Germany to serve in the army. Marcelo and his children Julio and Chichi became Argentinean citizens but later returned to Paris. Karl became a general with a son (Heinrich) in the SS and in WWII he got a high job within the occupation administration in France.

Cast

Glenn FordJulio Desnoyers
Charles BoyerMarcelo Desnoyers
Lee J. CobbJulio Madariaga
Paul LukasKarl von Hartrott
Yvette MimieuxChi Chi Desnoyers
Karlheinz BöhmHeinrich von Hartrott

