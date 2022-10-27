The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse

Karl from Germany and Marcelo from France emigrated to Argentina and became brothers-in-law. Karl soon returned to Germany to serve in the army. Marcelo and his children Julio and Chichi became Argentinean citizens but later returned to Paris. Karl became a general with a son (Heinrich) in the SS and in WWII he got a high job within the occupation administration in France.
|Glenn Ford
|Julio Desnoyers
|Charles Boyer
|Marcelo Desnoyers
|Lee J. Cobb
|Julio Madariaga
|Paul Lukas
|Karl von Hartrott
|Yvette Mimieux
|Chi Chi Desnoyers
|Karlheinz Böhm
|Heinrich von Hartrott
