The Four Shaolin Challengers

Lin Che Jong, A student of Wong Fei Hung stands up to gangsters from the local crime family,and opens a Kung Fu school in town. The gangsters take revenge by killing students and destroying the school.The town is run by a local crime lord named Shao Pei Lee, a notorious fugitive. Shao Pei Lee in turn enlists the help of a group of villainous fighters known as "The Yangtze Four" to battle Lin Che Jong and his brothers as they try to expose the corrupt officials and rid the town of Shap Pei Lee