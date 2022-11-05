1959

The Four Skulls of Jonathan Drake

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 12th, 1959

Studio

Vogue Pictures

Jonathan Drake, while attending his brother's funeral, is shocked to find the head of the deceased is missing. When his brother's skull shows up later in a locked cabinet, Drake realizes an ancient curse placed upon his grandfather by a tribe of South American Jivaro Indians is still in effect and that he himself is the probable next victim.

Cast

Valerie FrenchAlison Drake
Grant RichardsLt. Jeff Rowan
Paul WexlerZutai
Eduard FranzJonathan Drake
Frank GerstleLee Coulter
Lumsden HareRogers

View Full Cast >

Images