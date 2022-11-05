The Four Skulls of Jonathan Drake

Jonathan Drake, while attending his brother's funeral, is shocked to find the head of the deceased is missing. When his brother's skull shows up later in a locked cabinet, Drake realizes an ancient curse placed upon his grandfather by a tribe of South American Jivaro Indians is still in effect and that he himself is the probable next victim.
|Valerie French
|Alison Drake
|Grant Richards
|Lt. Jeff Rowan
|Paul Wexler
|Zutai
|Eduard Franz
|Jonathan Drake
|Frank Gerstle
|Lee Coulter
|Lumsden Hare
|Rogers
