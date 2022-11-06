The Fox Affair

1978

Rogers and Anders are an inseparable pair of con men who pay off a wealthy industrialist by providing him with dim, beautiful women. These lovelies are easily scored off the street and outfitted with elegant gowns from a high-class boutique the duo has an arrangement with. There's one thing that Rogers and Anders haven't expected, though, and that's for their Hong Kong nemeses to dispatch a vicious assassin to the States for revenge! Luckily, they meet up with Felicity Fox a "gorgeous and naïve metermaid" who flunked out of the police academy, but can still hold her own when it comes to kung-fu fighting!!!