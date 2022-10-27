Not Available

Adapted from a short story in Pu Songling’s supernatural classic Liaozhai Zhiyi The Fox Lover is about white fox spirit Xiaochui (Gillian Chung), who is irrevocably in love with the naive mortal Wang Yuanfeng (Chilam Cheung). In the universe resides the largest sea demon that strikes terror amongst the people. Inside Wang’s soul, there is a hidden power able to destroy the fiercest demons. When Xiaochui’s loyalties are tested in the clash between humans and demons, she is willing to sacrifice her life for love.