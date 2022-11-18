The Fragrance of Wild Flowers

Not Available

A well known theater and movie actor, dissatisfied with condition at home and at the theater, suddenly stops the dress rehearsal of a play in which he has one of the main roles, and goes to Danube to visit his friend, a boatman transporting bricks on his small barge from a brick plant in a settlement of poor people to Belgrade. This unexpected action confuses the actor’s environment. Everybody sets out to the Danube in order to find out the real reasons for the actor’s odd behavior and to hear when he will return to normal life. The actor refuses to talk, stating that only known what he does not want! The young director, who earlier started work on filming a portrait of the actor, doesn’t know what to do. The opening night is postponed.