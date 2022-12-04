Not Available

The Fragrant Sword is a Hong Kong Martial Arts movie starring Stanley Fung. Yu Lap-chung has been executed for the murders of martial alliance members when the black-clad assailant to blame is still roaming free. Apprehended by the murder threats to the helmsman of Emei and Xueshan, Golden-clad Ambassador of the alliance solicits help from the security escort master Wai To, Yu in disguise spared from execution by his master who had a rapist stand in his place. The fake scholar ingratiates himself with Ai Ching-yee, daughter of the Mulberry Pillar Fortress helmsman Ai Pak-chuen and exposes the father's conspiracy with his sworn brother to rule the martial world by dispatching Ching-yee's senior disciple Sze-hung Ying to commit atrocities against the martial alliance. Yu cajoles Ching-yee into assisting in Sze-hung's capture and with the culprit handed over to the alliance, the young lovers wander away.