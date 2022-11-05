The Framed Cat

Not Available

Tom filches a drumstick from a fresh-baked chicken. When Mammy is about to discover him, he hands it off to Jerry; this lets him be a hero to Mammy and still get his chicken. Jerry is miffed, and sees his chance to retaliate: Spike is very possessive of his bone. Jerry keeps stealing the bone and planting it on Tom. Finally, Jerry bores a hole in the bone, inserts a bolt, and gets Tom to swallow a magnet. The bone keeps coming back to Tom, even through a fence. Finally, as Tom runs off followed by Spike, Jerry, who's been hiding in a tin can, is also dragged along.