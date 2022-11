Not Available

THE FRANK is a light-hearted music video featuring many of the original cast and crew of Mystery Science Theater 3000, with a special appearance by Dave (Gruber) Allen. A misguided Mad Doctor misses one of his oldest and deadest friends. Goaded by the demands of the children in the neighborhood, and assisted by his ghoulish, yet whimsical butler (Gruber), he sets out to reboot his old pal and bring him back to life - in a song. Featuring the song "Do the Frank".