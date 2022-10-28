The Freemason

Not Available

A wealthy banker lies brutally murdered. The bankers daughter and only heir, Rana (Alex McKenna) calls upon Cyrus (Randy Wayne) a brilliant but eccentric freelance writer, to assist in the investigation. Teaming up with homicide detective, Leon Weed (Sean Astin), Cyrus and Leon are quickly thrust into the cryptic world of Freemasonry, pursuing a legendary relic. They begin by interviewing Grandmaster Sheldon Lombard (Richard Dutcher) and a 32nd Degree Freemason named Jericho Beck (Joseph James). As the evidence leads them to a few select members of the bankers inner circle, the duo is forced to examine elements beyond their natural senses- and must do so quickly before the killer strikes again!