Not Available

An examination of the life, art and times of the noted Swedish dramatist August Strindberg. This project was based on original and detailed research carried out by Peter Watkins and produced as part of a full-length video production course at the Nordens Folkhögskolor Biskops-Arnö, taking two years to complete. The students raised funds, sewed costumes, learned to operate equipment and performed all the functions involved in a major theatrical video production.