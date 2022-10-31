Not Available

The French Detective

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Mondex Films

When political thugs murder an opponent's volunteer and also kill a cop, chief inspector Verjeat believes the politician who hired them is as guilty as the murderous goon. Verjeat's pursuit of the councilman, Lardatte, gets him a warning from his superiors. When he embarrasses Lardatte while disarming a hostage (the dead volunteer's father), Verjeat is told he's being transferred within a week. He speeds up his hunt for the goon and, with Lefévre, one of his young detectives, he engineers a complicated scheme to buy more time before the transfer. How should Verjeat play out his values of honor and duty?

Cast

Patrick Dewaerelefebvre
Victor LanouxLardatte
Julien GuiomarLe contrôleur général Ledoux
Pierre TornadeLe commissaire Pignol
Françoise BrionMarthe Rigaux
Claude RichLe juge Delmesse

