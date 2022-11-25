the french governess

Not Available

Francesca is a sixteen-year old troubled woman living with her mother, with whom she has a very conflicting relationship. Shortly before Christmas, she must leave for a business trip, and entrusts a young French teacher, Lise. After the initial mutual distrust, the relationship between the two becomes more and more intimate and accomplice, leading them to become lovers. One day, however, Francesca receives a visit of her friend Monica, and she begins to spend all her free time with her and this stirs up Lise's jealousy.