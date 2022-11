Not Available

One of the myths of fantastic movies, Paul Naschy, filmed this realistic drama in the best tradition of Spanish novel (Cela, Blasco Ibañez ) and paintings (Goya, Gutierrez Solana ) . the story of a real psychokiller, " the french man ". Besides Naschy two beautiful stars, María José Cantudo ( in her best role ) and Agatha Lys. The action is good, the atmospheric photography looks great ans crime scenes are strong . A film for rediscovering .