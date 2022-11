Not Available

Jacques Houot, 82, may just have found the fountain of youth. The Colorado-based French ski racer, downhill mountain biker, road cyclist and incorrigible flirt is the embodiment of joie de vivre. Jaques has survived countless close calls, including avalanches, cancer, car accidents, a heart attack and even attempted murder. As a survivor, he tries to enjoy every day he has, ripping through the mountains with his signature catchphrase, “No problem!”