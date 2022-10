Not Available

Marina isn't with the Fresh Beat Band anymore. Join Marina as she journeys down the Yellow Road to see the Wizard of Song with some familiar faces: Scarecrow (Twist), Tin Woman (Kiki), and Cowardly Lion (Shout). But these friends need to protect Marina from the Bad Witch to get her home to the Fresh Beat Band. Features the tv movie and two bonus episodes: Ghost Band and Chimps In Charge