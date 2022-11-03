The Frightening

Not Available

The eighteen years old Corey Peterson moves with his mother to a small town due a trauma in the past. On his first day at Hallows End High School, he is approached by the student also new arrival in town Mason that tells him about a death of a friend of him in the school and advises Corey to stay away from the wrestler Perry and his gang. When two other students vanish, Corey decides to talk to Principal Rizcheck, who does not give any attention to him. Together with Mason, they investigate the secret about the school and disclose the dark truth about Hallows End and the missing students.