Bruce Beresford's critically-acclaimed adaptation of the Nene Gare novel tells the story of an Aboriginal family's attempts to forge a new life for themselves within the segregated society. At the urging of headstrong teenager Trilby, the Comeaways relocate from their family camp, to a house in the main town. Nominated for the Palme d'Or at the 1986 Cannes Film Festival and winner of the AFI Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.