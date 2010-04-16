2010

The Front

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 16th, 2010

Studio

Wingarano Productions

Based on the second book of Patricia Cornwell's best-selling Win Garano series, The Front brings back high-powered and sexy Boston District Attorney Monique Lamont and her favorite ace detective, Win Garano, in a fast-paced mystery. Determined to generate much-needed publicity as her career in politics begins to lose its shine, Monique orders Win to re-open an investigation into an unsolved homicide that took place in one of Boston's small outlying communities served by "The Front," a coalition of small, local police departments that have banded together to fight crime.

Cast

Daniel SunjataWin Garano
Ashley WilliamsStump
Joe GrifasiMr. Zeffirelli
Dane DeHaanCal Tradd
Diahann CarrollNana
Zak SantiagoRoy

View Full Cast >

Images