2010

Based on the second book of Patricia Cornwell's best-selling Win Garano series, The Front brings back high-powered and sexy Boston District Attorney Monique Lamont and her favorite ace detective, Win Garano, in a fast-paced mystery. Determined to generate much-needed publicity as her career in politics begins to lose its shine, Monique orders Win to re-open an investigation into an unsolved homicide that took place in one of Boston's small outlying communities served by "The Front," a coalition of small, local police departments that have banded together to fight crime.