The Frontier Boys

2011

The story of four high school boys whose undefeated basketball season and friendship are threatened after a drive-by shooting leaves one of them in a coma and one of them with a secret. Brent Fencett, Jed Bracken, and T.J. Lewis are star players on the Charlevoix High School Basketball team; Jackson Carlson is their most obnoxious fan. They are unbeaten on the court and inseparable off it - until Brent gets caught up in his older brother's mixed up life. The consequences of Brent's choice leave T.J. in the hospital, and Brent's soul in turmoil. Written by Frontier Boys