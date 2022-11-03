The Full Treatment

1961

British film, released in the United States as "Stop Me Before I Kill!". A few hours after their wedding, international racing driver, Alan Colby and his new wife Denise, are involved in a horrific car crash. Alan's physical injuries heal but the mental blackouts continue. Denise suggests a delayed honeymoon in the south of France and it is here that eminent psychiatrist, Dr. Prade, promises a complete treatment to cure Alan's suffering. The couple accept his offer unaware that it comes from a mind more hideously disturbed and psychologically unbalanced than Alan's.