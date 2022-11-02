Not Available

Late one night in 1980, evidence exists that "Bobo - The Insult Clown" was bludgeoned to death while locking up for the night at the "Family Fun Park." For the next twenty-six years, the tale of Bobo's ghost swells into an urban legend, as his remains were never found. Now it's 2006 and six teens on a mission to refute "the Fun Park" myth, make a deadly discovery...the man known as "Bobo" actually lives in bowels of the abandoned park. The kids are abducted and killed one-by-one after being subjected to a bizarre and grisly ritual. MEGAN and her boyfriend JUSTIN manage to escape...but only MEGAN survives. After waking up in a mental hospital, Megan tells Psychologist MARISSA JADE her horrific story. The cops search for the five missing kids at the abandoned fun park, but find no bodies or evidence that Megan's story is true. When the psychologist stumbles upon a tiny clue...