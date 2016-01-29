2016

The Fundamentals of Caring

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 29th, 2016

Studio

Worldwide Pants

Having suffered a tragedy, Ben becomes a caregiver to earn money. His first client, Trevor, is a hilarious 18-year-old with muscular dystrophy. One paralyzed emotionally, one paralyzed physically, Ben and Trevor hit the road on a trip into the western states. The folks they collect along the way will help them test their skills for surviving outside their calculated existence. Together, they come to understand the importance of hope and the necessity of true friendship.

Cast

Paul RuddBen Benjamin
Selena GomezDot
Jennifer EhleElsa Conklin
Bobby CannavaleCash (uncredited)
Craig RobertsTrevor Conklin
Megan FergusonPeaches

View Full Cast >

Images