Not Available

Doctor Henck will die on this cold and dark Christmas Eve 1897. The poor Dr Henck visits his best friend, the wealthy stockbroker John Richardt, to borrow some money for a Christmas present to his wife and newborn baby. The gentle Richardt lends his friend not only the money, but also his exclusive fur coat so that Dr Henck can walk back home in dignity. With a spark of life, and curious to see his wife's reaction, Dr Heck happily returns home wearing his friend's fur coat.