The Fureys & Davey Arthur - 30 Years On

Celebrating thirty years together, the Furey brothers - George and Davey, perform with Scottish guitarist, Davey Arthur, recorded live in Vicar Street , Dublin, Ireland. The band perform a selection of many of their most famous hits, including "When You Were Sweet Sixteen", "The Green Fields of France" and "Leaving Nancy". The Fureys are an Irish folk band originally formed in 1976. The group consisted initially of four brothers, including Paul and Finbar, who grew up in Ballyfermot, Dublin.