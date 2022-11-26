The Furies

Not Available

Fifi Sands, whose husband is constantly unfaithful, is prevented from obtaining a divorce by Bedlow, her husband's lawyer. At a dinner party given by Smith, a columnist, she announces that her husband has at last granted her freedom; but Owen McDonald, her childhood sweetheart, whom she still loves, is disappointed to learn that she is not asking for alimony or a settlement. When her young son, Alan, announces that his father has been murdered, he accuses his mother of trying to shield McDonald, whom he suspects of the crime. Fifi goes to Bedlow for aid, and learning that she no longer loves McDonald, he agrees to help; but Bedlow locks her in the apartment, then confesses his love for her and admits to the murder of her husband. Dr. Cummings and Alan come to her aid; and returning to the drawing room, they find that Bedlow has leaped to his death. Fifi finds happiness at last with the doctor.