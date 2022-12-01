The Furious Buddha's Palm

Not Available

The movie is lead by martial arts film stars Cho Tat-Wah and Yu So-Chow, the new generation famous martial arts film couple Chan Po-Chu and Siao Fong-Fong was participating in the episode fifth. As the name suggests, the movie is actually in sense of the Buddha’s theory. According to my understanding in the whole series, I believe the episode fifth is more likely in sense of the Buddha’s theory. So I try to translate in English hoping those who are not familiar with Chinese can enjoy the true spirit in the movie. The story is about how the odd-demon create his “mutilation-poison leg”. At the same time his disciple Dragon Girl realized his cruel means to all men including herself. Despairing Dragon Girl finally met her bosom friend Yuan Tung and her benefactor Long & Qiu and pull together to wipe out her evil master.