Frank the carpenter is in love with Hsiao Cheng, his boss's daughter. Frank knows there is no hope for him to marry the daughter of the haughty, rich man, and pronounces a vow to become a Shaolin monk. The wife of Frank's former boss has an extra-marital affair with the carpenter-shop's foreman. When the boss finds out, the foreman kills him, and sets the blame on Frank. Frank will fight for his honour, and wins back his good name - but not his former love.