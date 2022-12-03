The Future of Fashion with Alexa Chung

Not Available

Vogue dispatched contributing editor Alexa Chung to investigate the state of fashion today in her series "The Future of Fashion". Alexa Chung talks to everyone from current fashion students to the heads of major design houses, via journalists, buyers and all the workers in between. Watch as Alexa tries to find out what the future holds for this multi-billion pound fashion industry; how the next generation will get fashion careers using all the tools available to them; and what the fashion landscape looks like in terms of sustainability and technology.