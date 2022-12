Not Available

A radio recording of the transition from 2020 to 2021 captures the zeitgeist of an unprecedented year; questioning the notion of starting anew .The position of the frequency dial is mirrored to the exact time at which the recording was made, the fifteen minutes leading up to the end of 2020, and the first fifteen of 2021, creating an all encompassing and varied soundscape that includes snippets of music, dialogue and static between.