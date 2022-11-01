The Fuzzball Rally

Not Available

Follow the guys behind Hot Fuzz as they tour America, immediately following their promotional tours down under and in Europe. This documentary covers the crew as they get interviewed, from a behind the scenes angle, with little to no restraint. They praise 'Little Man' and 'White Chick' without being sarcastic, act incredibly homoerotic (and that's putting it politely), visit famous film and historical sites, get taped as they urinate and play in the toilet, and generally act like buffoons as they tour their little film around theaters for nearly a month. A very thorough, oddball doc.