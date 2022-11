Not Available

In this second volume of classic moments from "The Gabby Hayes Show," everybody's favorite story wrangler rounds up a herd of Western tales guaranteed to please all ages. Over the course of four episodes, Bob Steele goes undercover to bag a cattle thief; Lash La Rue takes on a gang of stagecoach robbers; Eddie Dean works to avenge a group of murdered soldiers; and Buster Crabbe sweats out a bum murder rap.