The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden

  • Documentary
  • History
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Darwin meets Hitchcock in this documentary. Directors Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine have created a parable about the search for paradise, set in the brutal yet alluring landscape of the Galapagos Islands, which interweaves an unsolved 1930s murder mystery with stories of present day Galapagos pioneers. A gripping tale of idealistic dreams gone awry, featuring voice-over performances by Cate Blanchett, Diane Kruger, and Gustaf Skarsgard.

Cast

Cate BlanchettDore Strauch
Sebastian KochHeinz Wittmer
Thomas KretschmannFriedrich Ritter
Diane KrugerMargret Wittmer
Connie NielsenBaroness Von Wagner
Gustaf SkarsgårdRolf Blomberg

