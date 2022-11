Not Available

Cowboy Simplex Cox, now a drifter and odd-job seeker, lands the assignment of chaperoning the pretty daughter of cattleman "Five-Notch" Arnett. Laura Arnett has a weakness of falling in love with every man she meets---Simplex Cox the exception---and it is Simp's job to keep her from meeting any. However, too late, as she has succumbed to the polished, oily charms of Hubert Bolston, who has dastardly designs upon Arnett's land and intends getting them by marrying the daughter.