Krug II Studio theater works with special artists-they are sure that they can be independent and talented. Daily long rehearsals and turning their features into stage virtues are a difficult process, but the results are worth it: in 2014, Krug II won the Golden mask award in the "Experiment"category. Now the theater has decided to touch on the theme of ecology in a large-scale performance "Wrong things": on the stage, 30 people will turn into a dump. Does it have value?