The Game - Stop Snitchin Stop Lyin

Multi-Platinum recording artist The Game took the Music Industry by storm in 2004 with his explosive debut release The Documentary selling over 3 million copies to date. In Stop Snitchin-Stop Lyin The Game gives his fans a rare look at whats going on in his world. Here he candidly talks about his career feelings and personal life and he exposes the truth about the falling out with his popular crew. There no secrets kept on the DVD! The Game will set the record straight on what you thought you knew about his crews beef. This may well be the most controversial DVD in Hip Hop history!