The Gamers

Aco is a game company CEO and game designer. Recently, he has been designing an upcoming game called "Devil World," which provides players with a more realistic experience. In the last player test, a player Almost because the game lost its life, and has not been identified. Ake, who is under great pressure, often has hallucinations in his life. At the same time, the eyes also have problems. The game design was completed on schedule, during which Ake had prevented the company from holding a game conference, hoping to find out the security of the game, but was blocked by a mysterious person. The game conference was held as scheduled, causing fans to madly join, and the mysterious people also replaced Ake’s speech at the press conference. After the game was launched, Aco found that the game began to slowly control the player, and more and more incredible things happened. When Aco wanted to delete the game source code, all the players started to really want to go to Aco...