The Gamers: Hands of Fate follows Cass (Brian Lewis) as he sets out to win a collectible card game world championship… and a date with Natalie (Trin Miller), one of the game's top players. Meanwhile in Countermay, a world far across time and space, Myriad (Samara Lerman) begins to suspect that fate has stacked the deck against her as she attempts to save her kingdom from a ravenous army of the undead. Set at Gen Con Indy, a massive midwest games convention, this fantasy comedy from the makers of Dorkness Rising and JourneyQuest presents a new chapter in the epic, decade-spanning tale that began in The Gamers.
|Trin Miller
|Natalie
|Nathan Rice
|Lodge/Sir Osric
|Carol Roscoe
|Joanna/Daphne
|Scott C. Brown
|Leo/Flynn
|Christian Doyle
|Gary/Male Luster
|Jennifer Page
|Penelope/Female Luster
