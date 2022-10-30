Not Available

The Gamers: Hands of Fate follows Cass (Brian Lewis) as he sets out to win a collectible card game world championship… and a date with Natalie (Trin Miller), one of the game's top players. Meanwhile in Countermay, a world far across time and space, Myriad (Samara Lerman) begins to suspect that fate has stacked the deck against her as she attempts to save her kingdom from a ravenous army of the undead. Set at Gen Con Indy, a massive midwest games convention, this fantasy comedy from the makers of Dorkness Rising and JourneyQuest presents a new chapter in the epic, decade-spanning tale that began in The Gamers.