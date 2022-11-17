Not Available

The Gang of the Jotas is a wacky take on the famous suitcase mixup at the airport. Nils and Didier are arriving to the South of Spain to play in a badminton tournament. A mysterious and manipulative woman is also coming in to set things straight with the Spanish mafia. When they meet to exchange suitcases, all three of their lives are going to be turned upside down. Although Nils and Didier would never dream of becoming her sidekicks, they agree to tag along. Against all odds, they are going to become first class hitmen ... or maybe not.