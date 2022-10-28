The Gangster

Not Available

"Antapal" is a fact-based tale with documentary segments in which old-timers from the era are interviewed and talk about the young gangsters of 1950s and '60s Thailand, but centres on Dang's friend Jod this time. Jod is a gangster who has been sent to jail as a result of a military coup who brings new order to the streets. In the young gangsters' neighbourhood, it is a uniformed officer named Neung who rules like a dictator and is a frequent thorn in the side of Jod's gang. When he emerges from prison, Jod is a changed man with a determination to set things right. But, knowing no other life, he returns to his old gangster ways with his old crew, which the new kids have joined. Amidst beefing with rival gangs and paranoia over a possible mole within their ranks, Jod's new gang quickly unravels...