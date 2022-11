Not Available

The Garden Beyond is a dramatised portrayal of the life of bed-ridden Perth poet William Soutar - the first independently produced Scottish film to be broadcast on the BBC One UK network. Made in 1977, it reflected, as well as Soutar's own passion and commitment, the debate then current in the run-up to the 1979 devolution referendum. Forty-odd years later with a second independence referendum in prospect, it has, we believe, a renewed relevance.