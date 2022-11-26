Not Available

Three scenes reflecting on paradise, lust and hell. In 'The Garden of Delight' beauty and evil go together like in a dream. We dive into a world of erotic derangement, inhabited by dancing lovers, lustful mutated baboons, tropical birds, deformed pin-ups, butterflies and body-builders. This hand-manipulated collage film, made entirely out of 35 and 8mm found-footage, explores the marriage between heaven and hell, our irresolvable endless conflict that goes with human nature. Inspired on the triptych 'The Garden of Delight' by Jheronimus Bosch.