Not Available

The Garden of Delight

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Three scenes reflecting on paradise, lust and hell. In 'The Garden of Delight' beauty and evil go together like in a dream. We dive into a world of erotic derangement, inhabited by dancing lovers, lustful mutated baboons, tropical birds, deformed pin-ups, butterflies and body-builders. This hand-manipulated collage film, made entirely out of 35 and 8mm found-footage, explores the marriage between heaven and hell, our irresolvable endless conflict that goes with human nature. Inspired on the triptych 'The Garden of Delight' by Jheronimus Bosch.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images