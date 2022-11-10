Not Available

The Garden of Sinners - Chapter 2: …and nothing heart. (Murder Speculation Part A)

  • Crime
  • Animation
  • Action

ufotable

August 1995: Mikiya first meets Shiki in a white kimono during a snowing day. Later on, at the high school freshmen ceremony, Mikiya sees Shiki in the crowd and chases after her, introducing himself to her. But Shiki hides a big secret: A wave of bizarre murders occur around many loose ends, and no suspects. there are still many questions: Who to believe? Who is the murderer? What is the secret of Shiki? and especially: Who is SHIKI?

Cast

Maaya SakamotoRyougi Shiki
Kenichi SuzumuraKokuto Mikiya

