The mysterious writer Mehis Heinsaar is on a journey. In such days, where he walks alone for days in a wild thicket towards the vast meadows, he calls the poor man's pilgrimages. The writer is surrounded by unusual and meaningful nature, he can still speak the language of animals and birds and see what is invisible to the eye. There will be seven meetings along the way for the traveler, which will open the magical inner world of Mehis Heinsaar to the viewer.