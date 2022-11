Not Available

Two travelers, whose car has gotten stuck in a ditch on a stormy night, end up at The Gas Cafe located somewhere between Heaven and Hell where three people await them. No one is telling the truth in this dark drama that asks the question, "Is there a heaven, or a hell, or have we just fallen in to mass confusion?" The truth, usually unpleasant, comes tumbling out of each character before they can continue on their own personal journeys.