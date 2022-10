Not Available

Registration of the live performance from The Gaslight Anthem at the Area 4 Festival, at the 18th of August 2012 in Lüdinghausen, Germany. Setlist: Intro, Great Expectations, "45", Mulholland Drive, Even Cowgirls Get The Blues, Howl, We Came To Dance, Keepsake, Old White Lincoln, The '59 Sound, Handwritten, House Of The Rising Sun, Film Noir, Senor And The Queen, American Slang, Too Much Blood, Wooderson, Mae, The Backseat