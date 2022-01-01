The Gat-Trick! Wales Grand Slam Glory 2019

Not Available

On March 16th 2019, history was made. Wales won the Guinness Six Nations - rugby’s Greatest Championship - and in doing so, completed the Grand Slam. Moreover, Warren Gatland became the first ever coach to win three Grand Slams in the Five/Six Nations era - the Gat-Trick! This film charts his team’s progress throughout the Championship; from Gatland’s thoughts prior to the opening fixture, to his and his team’s Grand Slam celebrations, and everything in between. Key figures such as Gatland, coach Shaun Edwards, captain Alun Wyn Jones, and many others, take us through Welsh ups and downs throughout the Championship: from the incredible comeback versus France in Paris, to one of Wales’s most dominant displays ever against Ireland. Exclusive behind-the-scenes access gives a unique take on the Guinness Six Nations Championship, and reveals exactly what’s required to win a Grand Slam.