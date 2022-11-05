Not Available

The Gates of Paris

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Juju, a drunken oaf who feels the need of being important to someone---anyone---and his friend The Artist are forced at gunpoint to house a fugitive, Pierre Barbier, in Juju's broken-down home. The urge for being needed is such in Juju that he gives up drinking and takes care of Pierre. But one day Juju finds out that Pierre has been making love to his girl Maria...

Cast

Georges BrassensL'Artiste
Henri VidalPierre Barbier
Dany CarrelMaria
Annette PoivreNénette, la sœur de Juju
Gabrielle FontanMme Sabatier, la mère de Juju et Nénette
Raymond BussièresAlphonse, le bistrot, père de Maria

View Full Cast >

Images