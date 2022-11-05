The Gates of Paris

Juju, a drunken oaf who feels the need of being important to someone---anyone---and his friend The Artist are forced at gunpoint to house a fugitive, Pierre Barbier, in Juju's broken-down home. The urge for being needed is such in Juju that he gives up drinking and takes care of Pierre. But one day Juju finds out that Pierre has been making love to his girl Maria...
|Georges Brassens
|L'Artiste
|Henri Vidal
|Pierre Barbier
|Dany Carrel
|Maria
|Annette Poivre
|Nénette, la sœur de Juju
|Gabrielle Fontan
|Mme Sabatier, la mère de Juju et Nénette
|Raymond Bussières
|Alphonse, le bistrot, père de Maria
