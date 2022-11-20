Not Available

The Gateway Meat is a disturbing and sadistic film, that strays far from the normal conventions of the horror genre. It is about a group of Satanists, living in a quaint, coastal fishing town. As the film progresses we get to know the character played by DeCaro himself, Markus. The film is mainly about how Markus struggles as he tries to deal with the great expectations that are placed on him after his fathers death. Markus' father, who was a Satanist, was trying to open up a portal into hell. Now that he is gone, Markus must take the reigns, and gain the power that his father wanted. With the help of his family and a couple of friends, Markus murders his way to power, as his young, preschool aged daughter watches.